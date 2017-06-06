Indigenous Conversations: Indigenous Australians are more likely to face racism
Indigenous Australians are more likely to face racism Source: Indigenous Australians are more likely to face racism
Published 6 June 2017 at 12:32pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A recent SBS commissioned study found that 1 in 5 Australians have experienced racism. And Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are 25 per cent more likely to encounter racism than Australians of other ethnic origins.
Published 6 June 2017 at 12:32pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share