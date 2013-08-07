interview with Dr Daniel Teklu
Daniel
Published 7 August 2013 at 2:12pm, updated 23 April 2020 at 4:45pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Dr Daniel Teklu is an Associate Professor at Mekle University. He is an expert in Tigrgna language and he published a number of books in Tigrigna. He explains the development of the Tigrigna Language and the capability of the language to express science, social and political aspects of the society .
Published 7 August 2013 at 2:12pm, updated 23 April 2020 at 4:45pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share