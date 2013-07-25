Interview with Dr. YifdeAmlak Tesfamaryam
Dr. YifdeAmlak Tesfamaryam
Published 26 July 2013 at 9:48am, updated 23 April 2020 at 4:40pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Interview with Director of National Blood Transfusion Service of Eritra. Dr. YifdeAmlak Tesfamaryam explains a range of issues related to Blood donation. He discuses there are different types of blood specifically he advices people with RH negative to check regularly.
