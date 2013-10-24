Kiros Alemayo Part 1
Kiros Alemayo
Published 24 October 2013 at 12:00pm, updated 20 September 2020 at 12:08pm
By My Recording
Source: SBS
Kiros Alemayehu, the late legendary Tigrigna singer, was born on 19 Hamle 1942 E.C. to his farmer parents Dejazmach Alemayehu Meles and W/ro Qeleb Gebremeskel. Dropping out his academic career at secondary school level mainly for political reasons, Kiros served as a teacher at for about three years. Due to his outstanding skill at playing the traditional musical instrument, Kirar, he joined a local band and performed his ever first full-fledged music in 1969 E.C. Widely believed as a voice for the voiceless public, Kiros was an all-rounded artist: lyric and melody writer, dancer, instrumentalist and cultural researcher. Kiros passed away from a reportedly intestinal complication on 04 Tikimt 1986 E.C. Mebrahten Gebremariam has a report on Kiross profile.
