QATAR TIES

Qatar has rejected allegations it is supporting terrorism and promoting instability among Arab nations after five other Gulf states suspended diplomatic ties with the country. Saudi Arabia, Egypt and at least three other nations accuse Qatar of trying to destabilise the region by backing militant groups such as IS. As ... reports, it is being seen as an escalation of an ongoing dispute, potentially triggered by United States president Donald Trump's recent visit to the Middle East.
