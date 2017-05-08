Settlement Guide: Heart disease is the leading cause of death in Australia
Published 9 May 2017 at 9:57am
By በየነ ሰመረ
Source: SBS
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in Australia. On average, one Australian dies every 12 minutes as a result of a cardio vascular disease. When it comes to heart attacks, one Australian dies almost every hour. Do you know how to recognise the signs of a heart attack and what to do if it happens?
