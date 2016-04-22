Settlement Guide: what does ANZAC Day mean to migrants?
War family Source: War family
Published 23 April 2016 at 8:52am, updated 26 April 2020 at 11:58am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
For many migrants ANZAC Day symbolises soldiers wearing a slouch hats who fought in the fields of Gallipoli in 1915. However, over the last one hundred years this image has slowly changed.ANZAC Day has come to mean a day where the nation pays tribute to veterans from different wars and from culturally diverse backgrounds.
Published 23 April 2016 at 8:52am, updated 26 April 2020 at 11:58am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share