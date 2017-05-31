SSUDANESE GUODE
Akon Guode arriving at the court for sentencing (AAP) Source: Akon Guode arriving at the court for sentencing (AAP)
Published 1 June 2017 at 7:52am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A South Sudanese refugee who drove her three children into a Melbourne lake has been jailed for 26-and-a-half years over their deaths. In sentencing Akon Guode (AY-kon GWO-day) and outlining the trauma she faced growing up in her homeland, a Supreme Court judge has described the case as an "all-encompassing tragedy." Guode will not be eligible for release for at least 20 years -- and then faces deportation
