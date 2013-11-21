The True Meaning of Generosity

Published 21 November 2013 at 5:00pm, updated 20 September 2020 at 9:41am
By Ema
Source: SBS
Generosity, in the proper sense of the word, is the virtue which elevates us to do actions worthy of our kind, nature and descent.Thus, it is in this sense that it is fitting for all human beings to be generous and to act according to the nobility of human nature, so as not to degenerate or lower ourselves to the level of beasts. Generosity is highly valued in our society and is also viewed as an important aspect of our socio-economic existence.While generosity is such a virtue that spice up our social life it is rarely getting due consideration nowadays. Our culture of sharing is being eroded and peoples tendency to hang on to knowledge, possessions or talents as a means of becoming indispensable is becoming vivid. But because generosity is reciprocal, if you act ungenerously towards others, they will repay you in the same coin.
