Yemane died after serving for more than 25 years in refugee camps and yet his Body also in Limbo
Washington post Source: The Washington Post
Published 6 February 2016 at 8:07am, updated 1 September 2021 at 7:38pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Yemane died last month after serving for more than 25 years in refugee camps in Norway. The refugee advocating group want the body of Yemane to be buried so that they will corner the government and the Norwegian government want to solve the matter by trying to verifies his original identity and submit the body to relatives in Eritrea.
Published 6 February 2016 at 8:07am, updated 1 September 2021 at 7:38pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share