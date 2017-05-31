YEMEN CRISIS
A child receiving treatment for malnutrition at a Sana'a hospital (AAP) Source: A child receiving treatment for malnutrition at a Sana'a hospital (AAP)
Published 31 May 2017 at 2:57pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The UN humanitarian chief says Yemen is on the brink of social, economic and institutional collapse after two years of war. Stephen O'Brien told the U-N Security Council it's a consequence of the actions of the warring parties and their supporters, as well as inaction by the international community.
