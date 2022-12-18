Five Christmas gifts you can give to help someone else

1. Support an international crisis appeal

When snow falls across Ukraine this winter, millions of people are at risk of freezing to death without power and heating; the result of ongoing Russian missile attacks on infrastructure following an invasion that began at the start of 2022.





“Temperatures will reach minus 20 in some parts. Ukraine will freeze, people will die,” says Diahanna Senko, chair of the Ukraine Crisis Appeal .



Australian aid is fast-tracking generators for single houses or entire streets, Ms Senko says. Many were delivered earlier this month and deliveries will continue through December.





“Generators are the most important thing that we can do now to support Ukraine over Christmas.”



Diahanna Senko, chair of the Ukraine Crisis Appeal. Credit: SBS / Sandra Fulloon Australians have donated more than $7 million so far, which is also helping to fund emergency housing. The Ukraine Crisis Appeal has housed 9,000 displaced people and aims to shelter 6,000 more in winter.





“Funds help convert government buildings or schools into dormitories, housing up to 500 people. Many have fled the war zone in eastern Ukraine with whatever they can carry,” Ms Senko said.





“Ukraine has around one million displaced people and millions more are living in homes that are derelict.”



A Ukraine emergency housing bedroom furnished with donated funds. Credit: Supplied Ukraine Crisis Appeal Funds also pay for fridges and bedding, food - and even Christmas gifts for children.





“When we send little packages to children, they are just so overwhelmed because they know that the world is helping them.



Ukrainian children play with donated toys. Credit: Supplied Ukraine Crisis Appeal “These children go to sleep every night crying for their parents, never knowing if they will see their fathers again. It's a horrible, horrible war.”



READ MORE Why this mum doesn't buy her children Christmas presents

World Vision also provides aid to families in crisis, supporting 300,000 people in Ukraine.





Its projects also extend to eastern Africa and Syria, where it’s estimated 13 million people are in need of humanitarian support.



2. Find brands that give back

Buying gifts that support others is another option.





Ira Puspita runs Kayu&Co which imports timber bowls and handcrafts from her homeland, Indonesia, and part of the sale price goes back to villagers there.



Ira Puspita with some of her handmade bowls. Credit: SBS / Sandra Fulloon Many tourist-focussed businesses in Indonesia, including those in Bali, have struggled since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she says.





“We are working with village artisans across Indonesia and our wooden products are made from recycled timber, or wood grown on small village farms.”



“Kayu means wood in the Indonesian language, and Co stands for community.





"Through this business, we were able to keep our artisans working throughout COVID-19,” Ira says.



Ira Puspita with Global Sisters founder Mandy Richards. Credit: SBS / Sandra Fulloon Ira’s small business is backed by Global Sisters , an online marketplace that has so far helped 5,000 mainly migrant women kick-start their own ventures.



3. Buy someone a meal

Australian charities including Wayside Chapel are reporting a surge in demand for relief in the lead-up to Christmas.





“People are coming in requesting help with rent, asking for food vouchers or food relief,” says CEO, Reverend Jon Owen.



Reverend Jon Owen, CEO of Wayside Chapel. Credit: Supplied Wayside Chapel. “We are seeing a lot of people falling apart and relationships breaking down, so it's very complex.





“Many people have rolled into this time of year feeling more lonely, isolated and disconnected than ever, having endured one crisis after another.”



READ MORE How to keep your family safe from COVID this Christmas

On Christmas Day, the chapel will host its annual Christmas street party for up to 1,000 people in Sydney’s Kings Cross. The event begins with a morning service and breakfast followed by a seated Christmas lunch on Hughes Street, then live music and face painting.



“This celebration is more important this year than ever, considering many people have lost loved ones during the pandemic,” Reverend Owen says.





For $27, people can donate a plate, providing a hot meal to someone struggling.



4. Volunteer your time

The Smith Family supports children’s education and is also experiencing rising demand this summer.





“Australia already has 1.2 million children living in poverty,” says general manager Fiona Coluccio. “And many families are deciding whether to give gifts this year, because of the rising cost of living.”



“At the end of the year, children need books and uniforms for the new school year. But many families are making difficult sacrifices, which can impact a child and their education.





“So by Christmas, we are trying to raise $5.6 million to help 13,000 students through our Learning for Life program.”





As well as donating funds, people can volunteer their time to help children with homework or offer administration support in the Smith Family main office.



5. Have an environment-conscious Christmas

If you are giving out presents this holiday season, Greenpeace is suggesting a few simple steps to reduce the burden on the environment.





Some Christmas wrapping materials and plastic post bags contribute to plastic pollution, as does plastic plates and cutlery often used at summer get-togethers.





“Avoid single-use plastic where possible and take all rubbish with you when enjoying beaches and rivers,” says Richard George, senior campaigner for Greenpeace Australia Pacific.





“Our oceans are already under massive pressure from plastic pollution, so help by picking up any rubbish you find in the environment.”



Community groups including Landcare also run local projects protecting local ecosystems.





"A donation to Landcare Australia will help to support community activities and Indigenous groups working to bring back bio-diversity and protect habitats," a Landcare spokesperson says.

