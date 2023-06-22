Listen
Listen to SBS Ukrainian at 3pm on Thursdays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .
For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Radio
Other ways to listen
Podcast
Listen to SBS Ukrainian on , and .
SBS Audio app
Download the to hear SBS Ukrainian live radio and podcasts in the one place.
Television
Listen to SBS Ukrainian live on SBS Radio 2, channels 38 and 302. For more information, visit our .
Smart speakers
Listen to SBS Ukrainian on your Google, Amazon or Apple smart speaker.