Employers still have legal obligation to keep workers safe from COVID-19: Australian Unions

New weekly COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalisations and ICU admissions continue to decline across Australian states and territories.





On Friday, New South Wales reported 6,567 new COVID-19 cases compared to 7,653 infections the week before.





Similarly, Victoria saw 3,056 cases this week compared to 3,446 the previous week.





NSW's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Kerry Chant, said all indicators show that the state may be approaching the bottom of the current wave.



Australian Unions reminded employers that they still have legal obligations to keep everyone safe.





"COVID remains a very real workplace and community risk. Workplace laws clearly state that your employer has a legal obligation to keep you safe at work," it said.





"There is no excuse for employers to drop the ball on keeping workplaces COVID-safe."



Data from the Department of Health showed more than 5,000 residents in aged care facilities have succumbed to COVID-19 since the pandemic started.





The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) denied media reports raising questions over the accuracy of current RATs and their independent testing.





TGA said its scientists, the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity and the National (Serology) Reference Laboratory confirmed that RATs approved for use in Australia met global standards for sensitivity as set by the World Health Organisation (WHO).





"Only three RATs did not comply with the minimum requirements and these tests have been removed from supply in the Australian market," it said.



The World Health Organization said the new COVID-19 cases dropped globally in the past 28 days.





The Western Pacific Region, which includes Australia, saw an 81 per cent decline in new COVID-19 cases but recorded a 173 per cent rise in deaths.





China, the US, Japan, the UK and Brazil recorded the highest deaths at the country level.





The US will end COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11, allowing Americans to receive free tests, vaccines and treatments.





