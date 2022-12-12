Australians advised to assess COVID risk before attending Christmas and New Year events

Highlights Experts advise taking a RAT before attending social gatherings

Residents have been urged to host parties outdoors

'Older Australians and those living with disabilities are still the most at risk of severe illness from COVID-19'

Sydney resident Akiko Pollock can't wait for her mother to arrive from Japan and spend Christmas and New Year with her three grandchildren after three years.





Ms Pollock's mother is fully vaccinated, but the family is taking extra precautions because of her age and chronic illness.





"We don't want to be too worried about it, but we will ensure our hands are washed and sanitised thoroughly and look after each other's health," Ms Pollock tells SBS.





The family has decided to avoid crowded places and gatherings due to the current COVID-19 wave in Australia.



The Pollock family. Credit: Akiko Pollock New South Wales Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said vulnerable and elderly at higher risk of severe illness should consult with their general practitioners about having a COVID-safe plan.





"They may give you a pathology form to make your PCR test easier and will let you know if you are eligible for COVID antivirals," Dr Chant said.





"Make sure you are up-to-date with your vaccination as they remain the best protection against severe illness," she added.





Deakin University's Associate Professor (Epidemiology) Hassan Vally said vulnerable people should be given the option to assess their risk of infection and the benefits of attending social events.





"One should not assume that they understand the priorities and risk," Dr Vally said.



Deakin University's associate professor in epidemiology, Hassan Vally Credit: Hassan Vally Australia's Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer, Professor Alison McMillan, said older Australians and those living with disabilities are still the most at risk of severe illness from COVID-19.





"Please plan ahead and check any visiting requirements if you visit a loved one in a disability or aged care home," Prof McMillan said.





She urged residents to continue healthy hygiene behaviours such as thoroughly washing or sanitising hands and good cough etiquette.





Precautions to take when attending a party





The Victoria government said symptomatic residents should test for COVID-19 before attending a Christmas or New Year party.





Residents have been further requested to isolate for at least five days if they test positive.



Dr Vally said a RAT test before attending large social gatherings can help vulnerable people.





"The most important thing, however, is that you excuse yourself from these gatherings if you have any current respiratory symptoms or are still recovering from a recent COVID infection, regardless of whether you have tested positive to COVID."





Precautions to take when hosting a party





Dr Vally said residents should host parties outdoors and take every feasible measure to reduce the spread of COVID.





"Anything that improves air circulation reduces the likelihood of spreading respiratory infections," he said.



Residents hosting events can maximise ventilation using fans and air conditioners or by opening doors and windows.





"Limit the number of guests and encourage them to do a rapid antigen test (RAT) before attending or to wear a mask in certain situations," Dr Vally said.





"Also, ensure that there are plenty of rooms for the guests and surfaces are cleaned and disinfected often."



