How to vote at the 2022 Victorian election

Around 4.4 million Victorians are enrolled to vote in the state election on Saturday, though a record number have already cast their ballots.





More than 1.1 million have opted to vote ahead of polling day, either by postal voting or by visiting early polling centres.





The election will see incumbent premier Daniel Andrews seeking a third term, after winning at the ballot box in 2014 and 2018.





In a repeat of the election four years ago, Mr Andrews’ main opposition for the top job will be Liberal leader Matthew Guy.





The Parliament of Victoria uses a ‘bicameral’ system, meaning 'two chambers' or 'two houses'.





All 88 seats in the Legislative Assembly (lower house) and 40 seats in the Legislative Council (upper house) are up for grabs in the race to form the state’s 60 th parliament.



Victoria Opposition leader Matthew Guy (left) and Premier Daniel Andrews (right) on the campaign trail in early November 2022. Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE Although applying for postal voting closes on November 23, voters can still cast their ballots at early voting centres up until 6pm on Friday, November 25.





Details of where to vote can be found on the Victorian Electoral Commission (VEC) website .





Voting on election day – November 26





Around 1750 voting centres have been set up in schools, churches, community centres and other venues across the state, and will be open from 8am until 6pm on the day.





Once inside the voting centres, polling officials will request your name and whether you have already voted before in the 2022 Victorian state election.





Once identity has been verified, the official will then provide two ballot papers – one for the lower house (Legislative Assembly) and one for the upper house (Legislative Council).



Victorian Opposition Leader Matthew Guy (left) and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews during a Remembrance Day 2022 Ceremony at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne, Friday, November 11, 2022. Source: AAP / JOEL CARRETT/AAPIMAGE The official will provide specific details on how to fill out each paper, before directing you to a private booth.





Once you have filled out the papers, fold them and place them in the correct boxes near the exit of the polling station.





It’s important to correctly fill out the papers, otherwise, your vote will be deemed ‘informal’ and not counted.





Voting is compulsory





In Victoria, if you are enrolled to vote, you must vote in all Federal, State and council elections.





Failure to do so may incur a fine .





Voting if you're flood-affected, interstate and overseas





Flood-affected Victorians may be eligible to vote by phone, among other methods, with the VEC providing information on which regions are eligible .





You can still have your say even if you are overseas or interstate on November 26.





The VEC has listed interstate locations to cast your vote, and also information on how to download a ballot paper if you are overseas and details of the 27 global collection sites.





Information in multiple languages





The VEC provides information on how to enrol, finding candidates and how to vote, in more than 30 languages .





There are also officials set up at selected polling stations who can provide information in languages other than English.





These individuals will be wearing a sticker to let you know which languages they speak.



