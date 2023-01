January 26th is a difficult day for many Indigenous People, reminding them violence and a destruction of their culture.





For some people, Australia Day – that is currently held on this day – is a day of celebration.





For many it's the day when they officially become Australians, with many citizenship ceremonies held on this day.





But each year the voice to change the date gets louder.









