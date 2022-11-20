SBS Ukrainian

SBS in Ukrainian - 17/11/2022

ANTHONY ALBANESE G20 BALI

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese meets China’s President Xi Jinping in a bilateral meeting during the 2022 G20 summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, November 15, 2022. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Published 21 November 2022 at 10:04am
By Bogdan Rudnytski
Available in other languages

The latest from Australia and Ukraine. G20 - Prime Minister Anthony Albanese spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali. G 20 - Ukraine. US - former U-S President Donald Trump has officially announced he will run for president in 2024. More News: sbs.com.au/ukrainian

