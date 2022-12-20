SBS News

Midday News Bulletin 20 December 2022

SBS News

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 December 2022 at 12:00pm, updated an hour ago at 2:26pm
Presented by Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS

Kevin Rudd named as Australia's new ambassador to the US, Foreign Minister Penny Wong to raise the issue of detained Australians on her China trip; and in sport, a former NBA championship player to join the Adelaide 36ers.

Published 20 December 2022 at 12:00pm, updated an hour ago at 2:26pm
Presented by Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS
Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Midday News Bulletin 20 December 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Morning News Bulletin 20 December 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Evening News Bulletin 19 December 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Midday News Bulletin 19 December 2022