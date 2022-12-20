Midday News Bulletin 20 December 2022

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Published 20 December 2022 at 12:00pm, updated an hour ago at 2:26pm
Presented by Biwa Kwan
Kevin Rudd named as Australia's new ambassador to the US, Foreign Minister Penny Wong to raise the issue of detained Australians on her China trip; and in sport, a former NBA championship player to join the Adelaide 36ers.
