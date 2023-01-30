Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Prima ballerina Iana Salenko visits Australia with mission to help Ukrainians impacted by war
Iana Salenko and her husband and dance partner Marian Walter perform a scene from Swan Lake in full costume. Source: Supplied / Carola Hoelting
A Ukrainian-born superstar of ballet has arrived in Australia, and for the last 12 months she's been on a mission to raise funds for her country of birth. Among the thousands of fans lining up to watch Iana Salenko perform, was a group of displaced Ukrainians who now call Australia their home.
