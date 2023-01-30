Prima ballerina Iana Salenko visits Australia with mission to help Ukrainians impacted by war

Iana Salenko and her husband and dance partner Marian Walter perform a scene from Swan Lake in full costume.

Iana Salenko and her husband and dance partner Marian Walter perform a scene from Swan Lake in full costume. Source: Supplied / Carola Hoelting

A Ukrainian-born superstar of ballet has arrived in Australia, and for the last 12 months she's been on a mission to raise funds for her country of birth. Among the thousands of fans lining up to watch Iana Salenko perform, was a group of displaced Ukrainians who now call Australia their home.

