SBS news in Ukrainian - 25/03/2023

More than four million New South Wales voters are heading to the polls today to decide who will lead their state. Voting began this morning [Saturday] at 8am with millions to decide their preferred local member at more than 2000 locations in 93 electorates across the state. Close to a quarter of voters have already made their decision, with almost 1.2 million pre-poll votes and 92,000 postal votes lodged by yesterday [Friday] morning.

Key Points
  • Millions in New South Wales head to the polls today...
  • Gay dating app Grindr issues a warning to users in Egypt...
  • Police have made 27 arrests during a cross-border operation...
  • The Socceroos begin their 'Welcome Home' campaign with a 3-1 win over Ecuador...
  • Bayern Munich parts ways with coach Julian Nagelsmann.
  • Constitutional lawyers have provided opposing views over the potential for the Voice to Parliament referendum to turn government decisions into High Court legal challenges.
    The federal government has clarified the preferred wording to include the phrase 'executive government' which has sparked some concern from lawyers.
  • The Pentagon says a strike Thursday by a suspected Iranian-made drone killed a U-S contractor and wounded five American troops and another contractor in northeast Syria.
    American forces say they retaliated soon after with “precision airstrikes” in Syria targeting facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, with activist groups saying the hits killed at least four.
  • President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are set to announce an agreement aiming to stem the flow of asylum seekers at unofficial border crossings from the U-S to Canada.
    Wide-ranging Trudeau-Biden talks also were touching on the 13-month old war in Ukraine, military spending, shared concerns about China's aggressiveness, and violence and political instability in Haiti.




