SBS news in Ukrainian - 25/03/2023

Constitutional lawyers have provided opposing views over the potential for the Voice to Parliament referendum to turn government decisions into High Court legal challenges.

The federal government has clarified the preferred wording to include the phrase 'executive government' which has sparked some concern from lawyers.

The Pentagon says a strike Thursday by a suspected Iranian-made drone killed a U-S contractor and wounded five American troops and another contractor in northeast Syria.

American forces say they retaliated soon after with “precision airstrikes” in Syria targeting facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, with activist groups saying the hits killed at least four.