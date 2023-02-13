SBS News in Ukrainian - 13-02-2023

Source: SBS / SBS Ukrainian

13-02-2023. The latest news from Australia and Ukraine, and from rest of the World. The opposition says the federal government's decision to make Temporary Protection visa (TPV) and Safe Haven Enterprise visa (SHEV) holders eligible to apply for a permanent Resolution of Status visa will reopen the door for people smugglers. Opposition leader Peter Dutton has directly apologised to members of the Stolen Generation for walking out on former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd's National Apology speech in 2008. Today marks the 15th anniversary of the National Apology, which recognised the suffering inflicted upon Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples by successive Federal governments. More News: sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

Rescuers have pulled more survivors from the rubble, nearly a week after a major earthquake hit Türkiye and Syria. With chances of finding more survivors growing more remote, the toll in both countries from Monday's earthquake and major aftershocks has risen above 33,000 and looks set to keep growing. This is the deadliest quake in Türkiye since 1939.

A 26-year-old man has died from a suspected drug overdose after attending Transmission Music festival in Sydney. The large-scale indoor festival at Sydney's showgrounds on Saturday was attended by more than 18,000 people. Twelve of them were taken to hospital for treatment relating to drug use, with seven of them requiring intubation.

Підписуйтеся на наш подкаст за посиланням 
SBS Ukrainian  

та слухайте найсвіжіші репортажі, інтерв’ю, новини України, Австралії та Світу.

Цей та інші матеріали SBS Ukrainian можна слухати на будь-якому додатку для подкастів

Долучайтеся до нашої спільноти у 
Facebook

