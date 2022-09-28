SBS Ukrainian

Україна сьогодні - 28/09/2022

The Presidential Office of Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the meeting of the UN Security Council, convened at the initiative of Ukraine, in a video-conference format and called on the international community to respond decisively to Russia's violation of international law and order. During the speech, the Head of State drew the attention of the meeting participants to the fact that Russia already violates the rules of the world, despises the UN Charter, and it is only a matter of time before it destroys this last international institution that can still act. "I urge you to act now. Anyone in the world can now name hundreds of examples of how Russia violates the international legal order and destroys the body of international law. It constantly provokes escalation and constantly responds to any proposals for talks with new brutality on the battlefield, even greater crises and threats to Ukraine and the world. And these are obvious things," said the President.

Published 28 September 2022
By Liudmyla Pavlenko.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the meeting of the UN Security Council, convened at the initiative of Ukraine, in a videoconference format and called on the international community to respond decisively to Russia's violation of international law and order. During the speech, the Head of State drew the attention of the meeting participants to the fact that Russia already violates the rules of the world, despises the UN Charter, and it is only a matter of time before it destroys this last international institution that can still act.

Time devoted
its main article
to Valerii Zaluzhny, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The story entitled "Inside the Ukrainian counterstrike that turned the tide of the war" tells about General Zaluzhny as individual from "a new generation of Ukrainian leaders who learned to be flexible and delegate decisions to commanders on the ground."

Valerii Zaluzhny, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Gredit: Time.

