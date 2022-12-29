SBS News In Depth

Ukraine an 'international symbol of courage and invincibility' - Zelenskyy

Vlodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the Ukrainian Parliament Source: AP

Published 29 December 2022 at 5:32pm
By Catriona Stirrat
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described Ukraine as "one of the global leaders" in an end-of-year address to parliament. This comes as France reaffirms its military support for Ukraine in an official visit to Kyiv. Russia has stepped up its artillery attacks on the recently liberated city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, as heavy fighting persists around Bakhmut in the eastern province of Donetsk.

