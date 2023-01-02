SBS News - Google - Shorts

Ukraine claims it shot down 45 Russian drones.

Published 3 January 2023 at 8:50am
Thousands of visitors pay tribute to Benedict XVI.

Reactions to compulsory testing for visitors coming from China.

Alex de Minaur wins againt Rafael Nadal.