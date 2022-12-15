SBS Ukrainian

Ukrainian baritone Andrei Kymach: debut in Australia in the title role in Don Giovanni

Ukrainian baritone Andrei Kymach who is making his debut in Australia in the title role in Don Giovanni at the Sydney Opera House (Jan 5 - Feb 17, 2023).

Published 15 December 2022 at 7:00pm, updated 10 minutes ago at 7:06pm
By Bogdan Rudnytski
Bogdan Rudnytski interviewed Ukrainian baritone Andrei Kymach who is making his debut in Australia in the title role in Don Giovanni at the Sydney Opera House (Jan 5 - Feb 17,2023). Mr Kymach moved his wife and children to Wales this year due to Russia’s invasion and is devasted by the destruction and loss to his country. His Don Giovanni for Welsh National Opera earlier this year was described as “arresting, dangerous, even violent”.

Andrei Kymach was born in the Vinnytsa region of Ukraine. From 2007-2010 he studied at the Faculty of Philosophy of the Taras Shevchenko National University. In 2014 graduated from the Tchaikovsky National Academy of Music of Ukraine (class of V. Grishko). In 2016 Andrei Kymach became a soloist with the Kherson Philharmonic.
Andrei Kymach, Opening Night at the Grand Opera Houston in the US.
I got interested in music rather late, when I was singing in the church choir as an amateur. It was my future wife who inspired me to start musical studies. She was studying vocal technique, and told me that my voice had a lot of potential. In 2010, I entered the vocal/choral conducting department at the Kyiv National Music Academy - Andrei Kymach.
Don Giovanni, Mozart - Andrei Kymach. Credit Opera Australia..jpg
Don Giovanni, Mozart - Andrei Kymach. Credit: Opera Australia.
Ukrainian baritone Andrei Kymach was the First Prize Winner of the prestigious BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2019.
