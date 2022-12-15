Ukrainian baritone Andrei Kymach: debut in Australia in the title role in Don Giovanni

Andrei Kymach was born in the Vinnytsa region of Ukraine. From 2007-2010 he studied at the Faculty of Philosophy of the Taras Shevchenko National University. In 2014 graduated from the Tchaikovsky National Academy of Music of Ukraine (class of V. Grishko). In 2016 Andrei Kymach became a soloist with the Kherson Philharmonic.



Andrei Kymach, Opening Night at the Grand Opera Houston in the US.

I got interested in music rather late, when I was singing in the church choir as an amateur. It was my future wife who inspired me to start musical studies. She was studying vocal technique, and told me that my voice had a lot of potential. In 2010, I entered the vocal/choral conducting department at the Kyiv National Music Academy - Andrei Kymach.