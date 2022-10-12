Ukrainian bass Taras Berezhansky again in Australia to sing the title role in Attila...
Ukrainian bass Taras Berezhansky.
Published 13 October 2022 at 9:10am
By Bogdan Rudnytski
Source: SBS
SBS an interview with Ukrainian bass Taras Berezhansky who is returning to Australia to sing the title role in Attila at the Sydney Opera House ( Oct 29 – Nov 5, 2022). Performing in the premiere of this production in Australia in 2020, which opened to great acclaim but then was shut down by pandemic restrictions after only two performances. Mr Berezhansky to perform as Attila. Natalie Aroyan is Odabella with Diego Torre as Odabella’s lover Foresto. Mario Cassi performs as the Roman General, Ezio. Ukrainian bass performances with Opera Australia, including Rigoletto in 2018
Published 13 October 2022 at 9:10am
By Bogdan Rudnytski
Source: SBS
Share