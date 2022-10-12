SBS Ukrainian

Ukrainian bass Taras Berezhansky again in Australia to sing the title role in Attila...

SBS Ukrainian

310229649_2673942489404270_4180384307539074434_n.jpg

Ukrainian bass Taras Berezhansky.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 October 2022 at 9:10am
By Bogdan Rudnytski
Source: SBS

SBS an interview with Ukrainian bass Taras Berezhansky who is returning to Australia to sing the title role in Attila at the Sydney Opera House ( Oct 29 – Nov 5, 2022). Performing in the premiere of this production in Australia in 2020, which opened to great acclaim but then was shut down by pandemic restrictions after only two performances. Mr Berezhansky to perform as Attila. Natalie Aroyan is Odabella with Diego Torre as Odabella’s lover Foresto. Mario Cassi performs as the Roman General, Ezio. Ukrainian bass performances with Opera Australia, including Rigoletto in 2018

Published 13 October 2022 at 9:10am
By Bogdan Rudnytski
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

The International Criminal Court intends to investigate Russia’s massive missile attack across Ukrainian cities..jpg

Ukraine Today - 12/10/2022

SBS Ukrainian

SBS News in Ukrainian - 11/10/2022

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak met with U.S. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Bridget Brink ..jpg

Ukraine Today - 11/10/2022

Ukrainian flag

SBS Ukrainian: Australia, Ukraine, World...