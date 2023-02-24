UN resolution urges Russia to end war in Ukraine as anniversary marked

A vigil is held at Lychakiv military cemetery in Lviv to mark the first anniversary of the conflict.

A vigil is held at Lychakiv military cemetery in Lviv to mark the first anniversary of the conflict.

The first anniversary of the conflict in Ukraine is being marked. Ukraine has lost thousands of civilians and troops, millions of people are displaced, and cities have been reduced to rubble. Those in Russia have also felt the impact and will continue to do so as the United States and other nations impose more sanctions.

