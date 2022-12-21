SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Vladimir Putin's confidant offers to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.Play01:12SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.1MB)Published 21 December 2022 at 5:02pmSource: SBS .Published 21 December 2022 at 5:02pmSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesMemorial for the two murdered police officers in Queensland.Fiji Parliament delayed after elections.Elon Musk to resign as Twitter CEO.Australia beats India in women's cricket.