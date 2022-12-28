SBS News - Google - Shorts

Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address Ukrainian Parliament and define goals for the year to come.

SBS News - Google - Shorts

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 December 2022 at 2:14pm
Source: SBS

.

Published 28 December 2022 at 2:14pm
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Flight to Bali refused landing because of plane swap.

Healthcare professionals calling for more screenings.

Novak Djokovic is back in Australia.

NSW Premier issues fresh beach safety warning