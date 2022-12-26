Сергій Жадан про творчість і війну, громадянський обов'язок і доброчинність. I австралійську подорож, яка...
Serhiy Zhadan is often described as one of the most important voices in contemporary Ukrainian literature. By documenting the struggles of his compatriots caught up in a brutal war. As a symbol of resistance against the Russian invaders, the Ukrainian writer, poet, translator, rock star and volunteer Serhiy Zhadan is awarded the 2022 Peace Prize of the German Book and he is the award winner of the Polish Prize of Sérgio Vieira de Mello, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. His band, Zhadan i Sobaky (Zhadan and the Dogs), offering a mix of rock, ska and punk, played for people sheltering from the Russian attacks in subway stations.
Published 26 December 2022 at 12:21pm, updated 2 hours ago at 12:24pm
By Viktoriia Berezka
Source: SBS
В оту різдвяно-новорічну пору журналістка Вікторія Березка розмовляє з одним із найпопулярніших представників сучасної української літератури Сергієм Жаданом. Серед його багатьох своєрідних і витончених творів, зокрема, популярними стали «Пливи, рибо, пливи...», «І жінка з чорним, як земля, волоссям...», «Декому краще вдаються приголосні, декому голосні...», «Смерть моряка річкового флоту», «Музика, очерет». Але Сергій Жадан відомий не лише як поет, прозаїк та музикант, але й як активний громадянин, громадський діяч та волонтер, що став символом воюючої та нескореної України...
