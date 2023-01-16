Україна сьогодні - 16-01-2023

We must do everything to stop ruscism in the same way that the free world once stopped Nazism – address of President of Ukraine.jpeg

We must do everything to stop ruscism in the same way that the free world once stopped Nazism – address of President of Ukraine. Credit: The Presidential Office of Ukraine.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

16-01-2023. Добірка новин із героїчної України. Поточна ситуація на фронті: загальна обстановка; ситуація у Соледарі та Бахмуті. Наслідки ракетного обстрілу України напередодні: Дніпро, Харків, Івано-Франківськ, Львів... Про це і більше слухайте тут: sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

Проґнози щодо нового етапу вторгнення росіян: думки панів Іларіонова та Залужного.

Повний виклад вечірнього звернення Президента України Володимира
Зеленського до народу України від 15 січня 2023 року.

Mr Zelenskyy addresses Russians directly following attack on Dnipro apartment building that left 30 dead.jpg
As of Sunday evening, 30 people are known to have died in the Russian missile attack on a residential building in the city of Dnipro, and the fate of over 30 more remains unknown. "There are currently 30 people on the list of the victims, including one child, a 15-year-old girl. There are reports that two children have been left without parents. Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address. Credit: The Presidential Office of Ukraine.
Цього року Україна просуватиме, зокрема, дві резолюції Генеральної Асамблеї ООН – щодо реалізації Формули миру та притягнення Росії до відповідальності за розв’язану нею війну проти України. Про це заявила перший заступник міністра закордонних справ України Еміне Джапарова, передає
Укрінформ
. «Ми зосередимо наші дипломатичні зусилля цього року на двох основних резолюціях. Крок номер один у лютому – це Формула миру. І другим кроком буде відповідальність Росії», – сказала вона журналістам у штаб-квартирі ООН у Нью-Йорку.


The Prosecutor General's Office says that a Kh-22 missile that hit an apartment block in Dnipro on Saturday can be launched by only one Russian unit – the 52nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment..jpg
The Prosecutor General's Office says that a Kh-22 missile that hit an apartment block in Dnipro on Saturday can be launched by only one Russian unit – the 52nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment. "According to preliminary information, a Kh-22 missile was used. This type of missile causes the greatest human casualties because a missile is extremely inaccurate and has a huge deviation. Therefore, the use of such a weapon on targets in densely populated areas is clearly a war crime. This type of missiles was used in Serhiyivka and Kremenchuk. It can be launched by only one Russian unit – the 52nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment," the Prosecutor General's Office posted on Telegram. A search and rescue operation is underway at the scene, a team of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine works. At the same time, active investigative actions are taking place: forensic experts, prosecutors, police and Security Service investigators work. Credit: Ukrinform Credit: Myak
Про це і більше слухайте тут: 
sbs.com.au/language/ukrainian

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS Ukrainian

SBS News in Ukrainian – 15/01/2023

SBS Ukrainian

SBS новини українською – 15/01/2023

Residents of Soledar have evacuated and headed to temporary accommodation (AAP).jpg

Росія намагається взяти під контроль український Соледар

Residents of Soledar have evacuated and headed to temporary accommodation (AAP).jpg

Russian officials attempt to gain control in Soledar