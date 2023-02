Укрaїна сьогодні - 28-02-2023

Before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 44-year-old Ismahilov was the mufti of the Religious Administration of Muslims of Ukraine “Umma”. After February 24, 2022, he went to the front as a volunteer and is now serving in one of the paramedic brigades in Bakhmut, the Donetsk region. Among the things that influenced Ismahilov to take up arms was the history of his own family. “The moskals (Russians – ed.) have been coming to my family for a century, destroying and taking away everything that belongs to us, everything that is valuable to us,” says Said Ismagilov. The man told his story to “Ukrainska Pravda”.