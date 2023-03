Україна сьогодні - 14-03-2023

In Kharkiv region, two civilians were injured in Russian shelling of Kupiansk district. This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram, according to Ukrinform. "On March 13, around 05:30, the occupiers fired artillery at the village of Hrianykivka, Kupiansk district. As a result of the shelling, a man and a woman, the village residents, received shrapnel wounds,"- the report says. Credit: Ukrinform