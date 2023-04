Україна сьогодні - 27-04-2023

To date, more than 80,000 war crimes committed by the Russian Federation in Ukraine have been recorded. Such data were made public by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin at the open hearings of the Committee of the European Parliament's Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs, Ukrinform reports with reference to the Facebook page of the Prosecutor General's Office. "To date, more than 80,000 war crimes committed by the Russian Federation in Ukraine have been recorded. More than 10,000 civilians have been killed, more than 13,000 have been injured, and more than 98,000 civilian infrastructure objects have been damaged or destroyed," – Mr Kostin said. Credit Ukrinform