Україна сьогодні - 9-02-2023

Ukraine and the United Kingdom are becoming true allies, as enshrined in the Declaration of Unity signed today. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with media representatives following the negotiations with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the Bovington Camp military base. As noted by the Head of State, the negotiations with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom began in London with defense issues. The President’s address to British parliamentarians was also devoted to this topic. The visit to the United Kingdom is ending with defence issues as well - at the military base where Ukrainian soldiers are training. The Presidential Office of Ukraine.