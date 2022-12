Україна сьогодні - 21/12/2022

Given the regular Russian attacks on the energy system, it is impossible to make any predictions regarding the stabilization of the energy supply. The Russians want to leave Ukrainians without electricity ahead of the New Year. "In the conditions when the energy system is hit almost every day, it is simply impossible to make any predictions about the restoration of a stable energy supply. The local authorities should not create inflated expectations. After all, parallel to the attack against our energy industry, Russia is conducting informational and psychological operations in order to sow panic and despair," Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said at the Cabinet’s meeting, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. Credit: Ukrinform