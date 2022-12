Україна сьогодні - 12/12/2022

The Council of the European Union has endorsed a decision to provide an aid package worth EUR 18 billion to Ukraine despite Hungary’s veto. The relevant statement was made by Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak on Telegram: “The Council of the EU has endorsed a decision on a EUR 18 billion aid package for Ukraine despite Hungary’s veto. Great news,” Mr Yermak wrote. A reminder that Hungary blocked the European Union’s decision on a EUR 18 billion aid package for Ukraine, including a 10-year grace period for loans. An unanimous decision by 27 EU Member States was required to approve the aid package. The Czech Presidency of the Council of the EU developed a solution to bypass Hungary’s veto: the loan guarantees will be covered not by the EU budget but individual Member States. Credit: Ukrinform