Піаністка Анна Томасишин про музичний зв'язок Києва і Сіднею. І не тільки...

Prayer for Ukraine concert on Saturday, December 17th at 6 pm at the St Andrew’s Cathedral in Sydney. The concert will feature many talented musicians, including Maryana Sywak, Fiona Loader, Alexandra Sidorenko, Anna Tomasyshyn, Ludmila Nikolsky, Tim Blomfield, Annette Smith, Dashiel Drury, Anatoli Torjinski, Paul Burjan, Victoria Stepanenko who will play contemporary Ukrainian as well as classical music.