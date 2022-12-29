Coming to Australia? Know what you can bring to Australia

All travellers must meet certain requirements before entering Australia. Australia has strict biosecurity controls to help minimise the risk of pests and diseases entering the country.
You must declare certain food, plant material and animal products on your (IPC). An IPC is a document that identifies and records a person's entry into Australia. It's where you declare goods for customs and quarantine inspection.
Declare it:
- Prescription medicines
- Duty-free items
Do not bring:
Certain food items brought into Australia, even small amounts of ingredients for cooking, need to be declared.
- Fresh fruit
- Homemade food
International passengers arrive at Melbourne Airport in Melbourne, Monday, February 21, 2022. Source: AAP
Families coming back to Australia on the same flight or voyage may combine (pool) their individual duty-free concession limits. To do this, families must stay together when going through Customs clearance.
Source: AAP
