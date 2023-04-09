Christian family's 'heartwarming' gesture to host Muslim friends for Easter and Iftar dinner

Easter Sunday this year broke with tradition for Siddique Paul's family as they invited their Muslim friends to share their dinner table.





The Christian Pakistani from Campbelltown in Sydney's southeast extended the invitation during the Islamic month of Ramadan, and the food they shared marked the Iftar - the meal eaten by Muslims after sunset to break the day-long fast.





Mr Paul believes that in a "world of conflict and division", such displays of togetherness are important to promote harmony among people with different religious beliefs.





"By extending a hand of friendship and hospitality to our brothers of different faiths, we can break down barriers of misunderstanding and mistrust, and build a world that is more peaceful, harmonious, and just," he says.



Mr Paul's guests felt heartened to see different faiths coming together in a spirit of mutual respect. Source: SBS / Afnan Malik

Breaking down barriers

A pastor by profession and calling, Mr Paul believes there are a number of commonalities between Muslims and Christians that can help garner togetherness.





"We both believe in one God, we both cherish family and community, and we both strive to live our lives with compassion and integrity. It's these shared values that can bring us together and help promote harmony between our communities," he says.





The guests at the Iftar were touched by Mr Paul's gesture.



The guests enjoyed the traditional iftar served at Mr. Paul's place. Source: SBS / Afnan Malik Mr Jaffar Ali who has been close friends with Mr Paul for ten years appreciated the efforts to respect each other's traditions.





"It shows respect for our traditions and strengthens the bonds of friendship between our communities. I'm grateful to have wonderful friends like Siddique who understand and appreciate our culture and religion," he tells SBS Urdu.



Finding common ground

The dinner was prepared by Mr Paul's wife Fozia and their daughters.





The dinner table was adorned with an array of traditional foods, from dates to samosas, with hopes to make their guests feel like they are having a traditional Iftar.





Mr Paul's wife had taken the effort to source the traditional Iftar items from Lakemba, a suburb of Sydney renowned for its Ramadan bazaars.





She told SBS Urdu that she wanted to prepare the dinner in a traditional style.





I wanted to make sure that the dinner had all the traditional Iftar items that are enjoyed during Ramadan. It was important to me to prepare the dinner in a traditional style, so that our Muslim friends could feel at home. Fozia Siddique, Paul's wife





As the guests settled in to break their fast, the aromas wafting from the table set the tone for a warm and convivial evening.





Before breaking the fast, Mr Paul gave a sermon on religious harmony and thanked his guests that they accepted his offer to sit and break bread together.





"We may come from different religions but we are celebrating a shared humanity today. May our shared values of compassion and respect continue to bring us closer together," he says.



The dinner table was adorned with an array of traditional foods. Source: SBS / Afnan Malik

A meal that unites

Mr Paul's guests felt heartened to see different faiths coming together in a spirit of mutual respect.





They believed that the meal provided them with the opportunity to learn about each other's customs and traditions.





Mr Paul's idea of merging both religious events together is a powerful example of how we can come together as a community to celebrate our shared humanity. Liaqat Sajid, Friend

Mr Paul's daughter-in-law, Roha Samson, who recently got married and is awaiting a visa to come to Australia, joined the evening online from Pakistan.





She was moved by the gesture and expressed her desire to one day host a similar event.



Mr Paul's daughter-in-law, Roha Samson, who recently got married and is awaiting a visa to come to Australia, joined the evening online from Pakistan. Source: SBS / Afnan Malik "Although I'm far away in Pakistan, joining the Iftar dinner online made me feel like I was there with my family and friends in Australia. I can't wait to come to Australia and host such events myself," she says.



