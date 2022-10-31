Sports report: Despite the first victory of the T20 World Cup, the battle for the survival of Pakistan continues

Pakistan's win is still keeping their hopes alive in the T20 worldcup 2022 tournament. Pakistan must win rest of the games and also needs other results to go their way to have any chance of securing a semi-final place.

The emphatic win was welcome news for Pakistan, who began their tournament with a pair of final-ball losses to India and Zimbabwe. South Africa defeated India and this five-wicket victory against India moved South Africa to the top of Group Two in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

Advertisement