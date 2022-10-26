Either way, we were winners’: Cricket unites Melbourne family with Pakistani and Indian ties

“No matter the result, we’re winners at home,” says Quratulain Aali (Anie), a Pakistani-descent woman now living in Melbourne.





Anie and her husband, Aali Iqbal, who is of Indian background, tied the knot in 2004.





After living together for a year in Delhi they moved to Malaysia, and since 2010 they have called Australia home.





With cricket considered almost a religion in both South Asian countries, Anie and Aali say it’s something to celebrate when Pakistan and India meet in an international tournament.





While Anie admits she was never a big fan of cricket growing up, she says a Pakistan-India clash stirs up “feelings that cannot be described in words”.



Credit: Supplied by Quratulain Aali



Preparation and sentiments







As the two countries prepared to do battle this week before a sold-out crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Anie and Aali were also making plans.





Aali, who has been a big cricket fan since he was a child, tells SBS Urdu that his family started preparing months ahead of the match.





They pre-ordered team uniforms and made placards with slogans like “jeety ga bhi jeety ga” (we will win).





“We bought tickets for the India-Pakistan match almost a year ago,“ says Aali.



Credit: Supplied by Quratulain Aali



Anie explains that, regardless of the result, it’s a win-win situation for their kids.





“My elder son Ayyan supports Pakistan from the core of his heart as he was born in Pakistan before we moved to Malaysia,” she says.





But his second team is India, and as he’s confident India will reach the final, he bought tickets for that also. Quratulain Aali





Meanwhile, daughter Zaina supports her father and says she doesn’t want him to “feel alone”.





“In the end one team must win, so we are happy for our kids who enjoyed the match a lot,” Anie says.





Aali, too, can see both sides of the coin.





“If Pakistan win, it is still a joyful moment for me because we will get the best feast from my wife to celebrate,” he laughs.



Credit: Suppled by Quratulain



Anie says that if India wins, Aali and Zaina celebrate quietly and respectfully – a comment which draws a roar of laughter from Aali and the kids.





In the end, the match on Sunday left the cricketing world in awe, as Virat Kohli led India to a last-ball win.





“While returning from the ground, Ayyan and I both were silent with sadness, but Aali tried to make us feel better.





“I am feeling good that it was not a one-sided match and Pakistan played well,” Anie says.



