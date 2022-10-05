Fan anger as scalped tickets for India-Pakistan T20 World Cup cricket clash sell for up to $500

Highlights Tickets for the Pakistan-India T20 World Cup match on 23 October reportedly sold out in minutes.

Fans say scalped tickets are being sold for up to 15 times the original price.

The International Cricket Council has launched an official platform for the resale of tickets.

Cricket fans have been urged to use only official ticketing channels as they look to secure seats for the sold-out India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash.





The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup kicks off in Australia on 16 October, but the match between the two arch rivals at the 100,000-capacity Melbourne Cricket Ground on 23 October is the hottest ticket around.





While over 500,000 tickets have already been sold for the tournament through assigned ticket seller Ticketek, this is the only match which is a complete sell-out.





Ticket allocations for the clash reportedly sold out within five minutes of going on sale to the general public in February. Additional standing-room tickets were also snapped up quickly last month.



Scalped tickets are being sold for many times the original price Source: Supplied India and Pakistan haven't played a bilateral cricket series since 2013 due to political tensions.





The two countries squared off against each other last month in the UAE, but it’s been seven years since they played each other on Australian soil at Adelaide Oval in 2015.



‘It's unethical’

Pakistan fan Waqas, who did not wish to be identified, missed out on tickets and has been scouring social media for opportunities ever since.





“People are selling tickets for more than 15 times the original price, and they are still justifying it which is wrong,” he tells SBS Urdu.





He says one seller he found in a WhatsApp group quoted him a price of $500 for three category D tickets, which originally sold for $30 each.





“I think those who are selling tickets for such a huge price should be dealt with an iron fist.”



Consumer watchdog Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) advises not to buy tickets from unauthorised dealers. In the lead up to the tournament, a large number of listings have been found for tickets on secondary selling platforms including Facebook, WhatsApp, eBay and Gumtree.





Last week, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the launch of an official platform for the resale of tickets.





“The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 has launched its official Resale Ticket Platform, providing a safe and secure way for fans to buy and sell tickets at face value,” the press release said.





Despite this move, Waqas says sellers are reluctant to use the official resale channel.





“No one is selling tickets on the official resale website of the ICC because they know that they have to sell at the original price which they don’t want to,” he claims.



Indian fans reacting during India vs Australia match. Source: AAP / AAP Image/David Crosling Another Pakistan fan, who spoke to SBS Urdu on the condition of anonymity, says she has been in contact with several would-be sellers on Facebook who are demanding vastly inflated ticket prices.



I wanted two tickets, but people have quoted me $550 for a $60 ticket, which is way more than the original price and it’s unethical too. Anonymous Pakistan cricket fan

She is also concerned that scammers may be reselling the same ticket over and over, due to the ease of duplicating a digital ticket.





Waqas argues that in the case of fraud, the person who bought the original ticket as identified by phone number and email should be punished accordingly.





A Victorian government spokesperson tells SBS Urdu they are acting to stamp out scalping.





“We’ve cracked down on ticket scalpers, helping genuine cricket fans access tickets to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 matches in Victoria at a fair price - fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through an authorised seller by checking websites carefully,” the spokesperson said.



What can you do?

By buying tickets from a reseller, the ACCC says people risk being turned away at the venue, not getting the seats they've ordered, not getting a ticket, or getting a fake one. Any rights to a refund or exchange may also be affected if the event is postponed or cancelled.





It also warns that major events may attract scammers seeking to take advantage of the strong demand for tickets.





Victorian matches including the final (13 November), India v Pakistan (23 October), and Australia v England (28 October) are protected under ticket scalping laws.



Declaring the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 under the Major Events Act 2009 means Authorised Ticketing Officers are monitoring websites, with serious penalties to apply for any misconduct. Victorian government spokesperson

Legislation requires that the purchase price is displayed on the face of the tickets. The ticket cannot be sold for more than 10 per cent of its original price in secondary markets.



According to the Major Events Act, selling ticket for more than 10 per cent of its price can attract penalties of up to $525,000 Source: Getty / Getty Images According to the Major Events Act, selling a ticket for more than 10 per cent of its price can attract penalties of up to $525,000 depending upon the nature of the offence and major offenders can be prosecuted in court.



