'Make a difference': Cricketer Usman Khawaja joins SBS Radiothon for Pakistan flood relief

Highlights SBS is hosting a radiothon on Sunday 18 September to raise money in support of UNICEF Australia’s flood emergency appeal for Pakistan

Guests include Pakistan-born Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja, celebrities and senior community leaders

The radiothon will be broadcast live via radio, Facebook and SBS online from 6pm-8pm

Pakistan has been devastated by the worst floods in its history and, as a result, one-third of the country is under water.





According to reports , nearly 1,400 people have lost their lives in the disaster.





Pakistan has said it will cost at least A$14.6 billion to rebuild the country, with the priority being food and shelter for the 33 million people affected.





Medicine, vaccines, clean water and sanitation supplies are urgently needed.



Shaniera Akram, the wife of former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram, said that without international help, Pakistan cannot deal with this level of disaster.



'Lives have been turned upside down'

Pakistan-born Usman Khawaja is among members of the Australian community calling for more international support.





“We know the effects of this massive flooding will be felt for years to come," the Australian international cricketer said.



Displaced people carry belongings after they salvaged usable items from their flood-hit home as they wade through a flooded area in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain) Source: AP / Zahid Hussain/AP "Families' lives have been turned upside down and they don’t have the benefit of the support systems we have in Australia when disaster strikes."





The unprecedented flooding has brought renewed calls for rich carbon polluters to increase help for climate-vulnerable nations hit by extreme weather.





Visiting Pakistan to mobilise help, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said humanity is opting for 'collective suicide' without action on climate change.





His stance was echoed by the High Commissioner of Pakistan to Australia, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, who said the floods are a "direct consequence of climate change".



While Pakistan is responsible for less than one percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, it is the eighth most vulnerable country impacted by severe weather caused by climate change. The High Commissioner of Pakistan to Australia, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri

"Given the scale of damage, we need support from the international community to supplement our efforts," Mr Chaudhri said in a statement to SBS Urdu.



Pakistan's Consul General in Sydney, Muhammad Ashraf, also appealed to the Australian community to take part in relief activities.





"The Pakistani community in Australia has risen to the occasion in this hour of need for Pakistan by mobilising communities, organising fundraisers, sending aid in cash and kind, working through NGOs and even helping on ground," Mr Ashraf told SBS Urdu.



SBS Urdu Radiothon

SBS Urdu is hosting a radiothon this Sunday 18 September 2022 to raise money to support UNICEF Australia's Pakistan Flood Emergency Appeal, and to share the message, “Pakistan, we stand with you and support affected communities”.





From 6pm-8pm, broadcasters and producers from SBS Radio’s Urdu program will lead two hours of special live coverage via radio, Facebook and SBS online.





The radiothon, in partnership with UNICEF Australia, will feature high-profile guests including Pakistan-born Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja, senior community leaders and other public figures.





"I urge the community to support this appeal. Your generosity will make a difference,” Mr Khawaja said.





Donations can be made online at:



Listen to the SBS Urdu Radiothon, Sunday 18 September, 6pm-8pm AEST via SBS Radio or the SBS Radio app .



