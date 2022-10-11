Muhammad's Paralympic dream may not have come true, but sport taught him that anything is possible

Muhammad Ali Zaidi was diagnosed with spina bifida, often called excess water on the brain. A shunting pump was implanted in his head a few months after he was born.





Muhammad’s life was saved and he avoided permanent severe brain damage, but the lower part of his body has been paralysed ever since. He has tackled speaking and memory issues over time.





In his country of birth, Pakistan, Muhammad says he was denied access to schools because of a fear he may injury himself.





Muhammad’s father Shoaib Zaidi is his primary supporter and mentor.





Mr Zaidi told SBS Urdu that clearance of Muhammad's medical ahead of Australian migration had proven to be a great relief for the family.



Migration to Australia was a turning point in my son’s life. Shoaib Zaidi

Muhammad told SBS Urdu that Australia provided him with much opportunity despite his disability which reduced mobility and other functionalites.



Positivity, socialisation and a healthy diet are keys for good mental health. Ali Muhammad Zaidi

Muhammad says he is focusing on sport and physical activities.





“Schools in Pakistan shunned me, and I shunned all negative attitudes towards my disability and that helped me in socialising with support groups and like-minded people," he says.



Sports played a big role in Mohammad's life. Muhammad also vied for a place in the Australian Paralympics squad in tennis.





He says while he hadn't been successful, the experience of trying out had given him confidence in other aspects of his life.





Sport has strengthened both his mind and body, he adds.





Negative attitudes towards those with disabilities is a common occurrence among some Australian migrant communities, but Muhammad says he never allows that behaviour to overshadow his progress towards a rich and fulfilling life.



Muhammad performs day-to-day chores and errands by himself and is strengthened by the support and encouragement from friends and family members.





“Sometimes I felt low because of negative comments about my shortcomings and disability, but, over the time, I realised that I cannot do much about it, and this feeling allowed me to focus on my strengths over which I do have control," he says.





Muhammad says that recreation and swimming had played a significant role in this realisation.





"I have left the negativity and frustration behind by moving forward with positivity and a 'can do' attitude," he says.





Nathan has been Muhammad's therapist and supporting mentor for over four years. He says that working with Muhammad is a pleasure since he approaches each challenge with perseverance.



Muhammad is eager to improve himself each day and demonstrates this through his continuing education, his therapy, and his faith. Nathan, therapist and support worker

Mr Zaidi acknowledges the role played by social services and the NDIS.





“The local community in Brisbane and circle of social groups all help to strengthen Mohammad's skills," Mr Zaidi says.



He says the family remembers the day of Muhammad's high school graduation as another milestone when his school treated their son as a celebrity.





He says Muhammad draws inspiration from such days and the wealth of support from his high school teachers, staff and peers who were around him on that special day.



