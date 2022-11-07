Pakistan reached in semi-final of T20WC against all odds

After a thrilling final day in super 12 of T20 world cup 2022, Pakistani fans found their team in Semi-final. Pakistan completed the chase of 128-run target in do-or-die match against Bangladesh and advanced to semi-finals at T20 World Cup.



Pakistan joined England, New Zealand and India in progressing to the semi-finals, with South Africa the final-day casualties with that shock loss to the Dutch. Pakistan fans react during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Adelaide, Australia, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/James Elsby) Source: AP / James Elsby/AP Shaheen Afridi of Pakistan celebrates a wicket with team mate Babar Azam during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Sunday, November 6, 2022. (AAP Image/Matt Turner) Source: AAP / MATT TURNER/AAPIMAGE Pakistan fans react during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Adelaide, Australia, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/James Elsby) Source: AP / James Elsby/AP In a dramatic turn of events, Pakistan cricket team on Sunday (November 6) qualified for the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final. Pakistan's Shadab Khan appeals for the wicket of Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Adelaide, Australia, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/James Elsby) Source: AP / James Elsby/AP





Advertisement

Shaheen Afridi returned with impressive figures of 4-0-22-4.



The real stars in the chase for Pakistan were Mohammad Haris (31) and Shan Masood (24 not out), who held their nerves and ensured that Men in Green book a spot in the semis.



Momentum is shifted by in favour of Pakistan when Shadab Khan took wickets of Sarkar and Shakib. Shadab was "Man of the Match" in another crucial match against South Africa played at SCG.



