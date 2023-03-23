Sighting the Moon: Tradition versus technology

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar when Muslims observe fasting from dawn to sunset.





It's followed by Eid al-Fitr, meaning "the feast of the breaking of the fast", and one of the biggest religious events in the Islamic calendar, celebrated at the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.





The Islamic calendar is determined by moon phases, either 29 or 30 days long, and a new moon signals the start of a new month.



Ramadan Source: Pixabay Although many calendars which use lunar months are calculated, it's thought as many as one billion people still rely on the first sighting of the new crescent moon to herald the new month.





Many countries have moon sighting committees that watch for the crescent of the moon the evening before fasting begins and ends.



The moon seen from Panama City in October 2020. The confirmation of sources of water on the moon last year caused a lot excitement. Source: AFP, Getty / Photo by Luis Acosta/AFP/Getty Images 27 October 2020. Others follow a fixed Islamic calendar and already know the first day of Ramadan and their Eid al-Fitr celebration.





And as the moon is not visible at the same time worldwide, it has led to different countries initiating observance of Ramadan and Eid a day or two apart.



The Australian experience

Australia's 600,000 Muslims have originated from more than 70 countries around the world, and it can be a frustrating experience for some newly arrived migrants who have previously adhered to their home country's observance.





Australian Muslims are fed up with infighting and division on moon sighting among those who are supposed to lead and unite the community. SBS Urdu Radio listener

Many Australian Muslims follow the announcement of the Australian National Imam Council (ANIC), headed by the Grand Mufti of Australia, of which the majority of Australia's Muslim clerics, Imams and Islamic associations are members of.





The Imams Council announced that Eid Al-Fitr will commence on Wednesday 5th June, 2019.



Australian National Imams Council Credit: Australian National Imams Council But others prefer to wait until the witnessing of the moon sighting is confirmed.





Moon Sighting Australia said it would make its announcement on Tuesday 4th June "only after the crescent has been sighted."



"The Grand Mufti of Australia, Dr Ibrahim Abu Mohamad and the respected Imams of the Australian National Imams Council, acknowledge the different opinions amongst the scholars on this topic and that not all Imams and schools of thought agree on the criteria and methodology used in determining the beginning and the end of the Holy Months of Ramadan, including prominent member Imams from ANIC." Australian National Imams Council

Eid, it said, would therefore begin either on the 5th or 6th of June, 2019.







Moonsighting Australia claims that witnessing the moon is backed by over 100 Imams across Australia.





However, some Australian Muslims have already begun their Eid celebrations, following guidance from Turkey that declared it on Tuesday 4th June.





Some Turkish mosques in Australia, for example, Sydney’s Auburn Gallipoli mosque and Victoria’s Sunshine mosque, are following that guidance.



We hold all those who have different opinions on the matter in the highest esteem and regard and call upon fellow Muslims to respect these differences. We need to stay united even if we have different views. Moonsighting Australia

Moonsighting Australia's coordinator, Dr Shabir Ahmed, says he's against the idea of pre-announcing the beginning of the Islamic holy month without obtaining a reliable witness of the moon sighting.





"I, alongside many other Imams who are members and executive members of ANIC, do not agree with this new practice of announcements of the beginning of Islamic months in advance. This is a very new practice that is currently being performed by ANIC," he said.



Imam Recep Akakus in Thomastown mosque. The Islamic Council of Victoria is among the 13 signatories of the petition “Equality for Victoria’s People of Faith” Source: Anadolu, Getty / Recep Sakar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Bilal Rauf from Australia's National Imams Council says fixing the date beforehand gives some certainty to Muslims here.





"Now this obviously creates an element of uncertainty .. and it does create some logistical difficulties but that’s precisely why the Imams Council has taken an approach where it declares in advance the date of Eid and that give people certainty - which is important in Australia so that we can take time off and we know the day which we will be celebrating and attending the mosque to pray.”





Rooty Hill mosque in Sydney's west is one of the mosques that recently switched from moon sighting to a fixed calendar for consistency with the National Imams Council.



