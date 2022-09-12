Ignoring global warming and ravages like Pakistan's floods is collective suicide : UN Chief

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the lack of global attention to climate change "insanity". Pakistan says it will cost at least $14.6 billion to rebuild and repair the country after devastating floods, with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres saying he hoped his visit would galvanise international help.

epa10176072 United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (L), meet internally displaced flood-affected areas people during their visit to Larkana, Sindh province, Pakistan, 10 September 2022. Floods in Pakistan since mid-June, has killed over 1,300 people as authorities struggle to distribute aid. The UN secretary-general arrived in Pakistan after launching a 160 million US dollars flash appeal to help the country deal with unprecedented monsoon rains and floods. The government has claimed that the devastating flooding has caused estimated damage of 10 billion US dollars. EPA/WAQAR HUSSAIN Source: EPA / WAQAR HUSSAIN/EPA

Thousands of temporary campsites have mushroomed on slivers of dry land in the south and west — often, roads and railway tracks are the only ground in a landscape of water.
Displaced people carry belongings after they salvaged usable items from their flood-hit home as they wade through a flooded area in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Officials say flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains across much of Pakistan have killed nearly 1,000 people and displaced thousands more since mid-June. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain) Source: AP / Zahid Hussain/AP
