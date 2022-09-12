Ignoring global warming and ravages like Pakistan's floods is collective suicide : UN Chief

Thousands of temporary campsites have mushroomed on slivers of dry land in the south and west — often, roads and railway tracks are the only ground in a landscape of water.
Advertisement
Displaced people carry belongings after they salvaged usable items from their flood-hit home as they wade through a flooded area in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Officials say flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains across much of Pakistan have killed nearly 1,000 people and displaced thousands more since mid-June. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain) Source: AP / Zahid Hussain/AP