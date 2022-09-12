Ignoring global warming and ravages like Pakistan's floods is collective suicide : UN Chief

epa10176072 United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (L), meet internally displaced flood-affected areas people during their visit to Larkana, Sindh province, Pakistan, 10 September 2022. Floods in Pakistan since mid-June, has killed over 1,300 people as authorities struggle to distribute aid. The UN secretary-general arrived in Pakistan after launching a 160 million US dollars flash appeal to help the country deal with unprecedented monsoon rains and floods. The government has claimed that the devastating flooding has caused estimated damage of 10 billion US dollars. EPA/WAQAR HUSSAIN Source: EPA / WAQAR HUSSAIN/EPA