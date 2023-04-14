When and where to celebrate Eid ul Fitr in Australia

Eid-ul-Fitr is the first day of Shawwal, while Chand Raat is celebrated on the sighting of the Moon in the month of Shawwal.
Here are some of the major events happening all over Australia to celebrate Eid and Moon Night*:
Chand Raat Festival
APWA Chand Raat Festival, 20 April, Greenville Centre, free entry.
Henna Night
A “Henna Night”, 20 April, 33A Fairwater Drive, Harrington Park, free entry and parking.
Multi Cultural Fair
“Multicultural Eid Festival and Fair” sponsored by SBS, 20 April, Sydney Fairfield Showgrounds, Smithfield Rd, free entry and parking.
Music On Eid
Dari and Pashto Community music concert, 5 May, Campbell St, Bankstown.
Victoria
Chand Raat
“Swera” Moon Night event, 21 April, Cyprus Community Reception Centre, Melbourne, free entry.
Indian Bazar (Market)
“The Indian Bazaar”, 21 and 22 April, 9am-5pm, Armada Dandenong Plaza, free entry and parking.
EID @ QVM
Eid at Queen Victoria Market, 22 and 23 April, organised by Slam Fest Australia.
EID festivities in Dandenong
Dandenong Market Eid festivities, 23 April, 11am-5pm.
EID Festival
Once only Eid Festival, Queen St, Melbourne.
Concert
Eid Concert by the Dari and Pashto communities, 12 May, Drum Theatre Dandenong, Walker St and Lonsdale St, Dandenong.
Queensland
EID at the Park
The Gold Coast Islamic Multicultural Association’s “Eid at the Park”, 21 or 22 April (subject to Moon sighting), Rocklea Showgrounds, free entry.
Community Event on EID
Eid Milan Community event, 29 April, 11am-3pm, Logan Gardens, 12 Civic Parade.
South Australia
EID Gala
Muslims Australian connections of South Australia’s Eid Gala and Dinner, 29 April, Woodville Town Hall.
Western Australia
Chand Raat event
Sohnyz Eid Bazar, 21 April, 3pm-midnight, Mill Park Function Centre, Beckenham, free entry.
Multicultural Eid event
The Australian Arab Association's Live Lighter Multicultural Eid Festival, 30 April, 11am-6pm, Burswood Park, Burswood, free entertainment.
EID ul Fitr celebration
Eid ul Fitr celebration, 28 April, 6.30pm, Lahori Dera Resturant, 3 Binley place, Maddingdon, ticketed event.
Tasmania
Multicultural Eid Festival
Hobart Multicultural Eid Festival, 29 April, 6pm-9pm, 18 Hunter St, Hobart, free food and kid's activities.
* events as at Thursday, 13 April.