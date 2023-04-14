When and where to celebrate Eid ul Fitr in Australia

Muslims around the globe fast during the month of Ramadan and to celebrate the completion of the holy month on the first of Shawwal (10th month in the Islamic calendar), they celebrate Eid ul Fitr which also known as sweet or small Eid. Here in Australia, Muslim communities from different cultural backgrounds celebrate Eid through events starting as early as one or two days before the actual Eid day.

Eid-ul-Fitr is the first day of Shawwal, while Chand Raat is celebrated on the sighting of the Moon in the month of Shawwal.

Here are some of the major events happening all over Australia to celebrate Eid and Moon Night*:

Chand Raat Festival

APWA Chand Raat Festival, 20 April, Greenville Centre, free entry.

Henna Night

A “Henna Night”, 20 April, 33A Fairwater Drive, Harrington Park, free entry and parking.

Multi Cultural Fair

“Multicultural Eid Festival and Fair” sponsored by SBS, 20 April, Sydney Fairfield Showgrounds, Smithfield Rd, free entry and parking.

Music On Eid

Dari and Pashto Community music concert, 5 May, Campbell St, Bankstown.

Victoria

Chand Raat

“Swera” Moon Night event, 21 April, Cyprus Community Reception Centre, Melbourne, free entry.

Indian Bazar (Market)

“The Indian Bazaar”, 21 and 22 April, 9am-5pm, Armada Dandenong Plaza, free entry and parking.

EID @ QVM

Eid at Queen Victoria Market, 22 and 23 April, organised by Slam Fest Australia.

EID festivities in Dandenong

Dandenong Market Eid festivities, 23 April, 11am-5pm.

EID Festival

Once only Eid Festival, Queen St, Melbourne.

Concert

Eid Concert by the Dari and Pashto communities, 12 May, Drum Theatre Dandenong, Walker St and Lonsdale St, Dandenong.

Queensland

EID at the Park

The Gold Coast Islamic Multicultural Association’s “Eid at the Park”, 21 or 22 April (subject to Moon sighting), Rocklea Showgrounds, free entry.

Community Event on EID

Eid Milan Community event, 29 April, 11am-3pm, Logan Gardens, 12 Civic Parade.

South Australia

EID Gala

Muslims Australian connections of South Australia’s Eid Gala and Dinner, 29 April, Woodville Town Hall. 

Western Australia

Chand Raat event

Sohnyz Eid Bazar, 21 April, 3pm-midnight, Mill Park Function Centre, Beckenham, free entry.

Multicultural Eid event

The Australian Arab Association's Live Lighter Multicultural Eid Festival, 30 April, 11am-6pm, Burswood Park, Burswood, free entertainment.

EID ul Fitr celebration

Eid ul Fitr celebration, 28 April, 6.30pm, Lahori Dera Resturant, 3 Binley place, Maddingdon, ticketed event.

Tasmania

Multicultural Eid Festival

Hobart Multicultural Eid Festival, 29 April, 6pm-9pm, 18 Hunter St, Hobart, free food and kid's activities.

* events as at Thursday, 13 April.

 




2 min read
Published 14 April 2023 1:56pm
Updated 2h ago 2:38pm
By Warda Waqar
Source: SBS