When and where to celebrate Eid ul Fitr in Australia

Eid-ul-Fitr is the first day of Shawwal, while Chand Raat is celebrated on the sighting of the Moon in the month of Shawwal.





Here are some of the major events happening all over Australia to celebrate Eid and Moon Night*:





Chand Raat Festival





APWA Chand Raat Festival, 20 April, Greenville Centre, free entry.





Henna Night





A “Henna Night”, 20 April, 33A Fairwater Drive, Harrington Park, free entry and parking.





Multi Cultural Fair





“Multicultural Eid Festival and Fair” sponsored by SBS, 20 April, Sydney Fairfield Showgrounds, Smithfield Rd, free entry and parking.





Music On Eid





Dari and Pashto Community music concert, 5 May, Campbell St, Bankstown.



Victoria

Chand Raat





“Swera” Moon Night event, 21 April, Cyprus Community Reception Centre, Melbourne, free entry.





Indian Bazar (Market)





“The Indian Bazaar”, 21 and 22 April, 9am-5pm, Armada Dandenong Plaza, free entry and parking.





EID @ QVM





Eid at Queen Victoria Market, 22 and 23 April, organised by Slam Fest Australia.





EID festivities in Dandenong





Dandenong Market Eid festivities, 23 April, 11am-5pm.





EID Festival





Once only Eid Festival, Queen St, Melbourne.





Concert





Eid Concert by the Dari and Pashto communities, 12 May, Drum Theatre Dandenong, Walker St and Lonsdale St, Dandenong.



Queensland

EID at the Park





The Gold Coast Islamic Multicultural Association’s “Eid at the Park”, 21 or 22 April (subject to Moon sighting), Rocklea Showgrounds, free entry.





Community Event on EID





Eid Milan Community event, 29 April, 11am-3pm, Logan Gardens, 12 Civic Parade.



South Australia

EID Gala





Muslims Australian connections of South Australia’s Eid Gala and Dinner, 29 April, Woodville Town Hall.



Western Australia

Chand Raat event





Sohnyz Eid Bazar, 21 April, 3pm-midnight, Mill Park Function Centre, Beckenham, free entry.





Multicultural Eid event





The Australian Arab Association's Live Lighter Multicultural Eid Festival, 30 April, 11am-6pm, Burswood Park, Burswood, free entertainment.





EID ul Fitr celebration





Eid ul Fitr celebration, 28 April, 6.30pm, Lahori Dera Resturant, 3 Binley place, Maddingdon, ticketed event.



Tasmania

Multicultural Eid Festival





Hobart Multicultural Eid Festival, 29 April, 6pm-9pm, 18 Hunter St, Hobart, free food and kid's activities.





* events as at Thursday, 13 April.















